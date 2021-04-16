Morgan Stanley Reiterates “CHF 24” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 24 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 25.88.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.