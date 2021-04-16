MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Down 55.7% in March

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 528.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 108,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 54,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXE remained flat at $$5.26 during trading hours on Thursday. 27,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

