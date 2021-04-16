Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Update

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Melexis stock remained flat at $$82.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.91. Melexis has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $82.91.

Melexis Company Profile

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

