Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

MAXN opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. Equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

