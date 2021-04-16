Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.83-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. Matson also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.83-1.93 EPS.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of Matson stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.48. 160,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. Matson has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $50,932.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $317,189. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.