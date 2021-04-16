Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Short Interest Up 139.0% in March

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,600 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the March 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Maanshan Iron & Steel alerts:

MAANF remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot-rolled and cold rolled, and galvanized and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.