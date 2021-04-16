LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €660.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €660.00 ($776.47) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €667.00 ($784.71) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €617.20 ($726.12).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €616.70 ($725.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €556.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €496.96. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

