Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Down 45.0% in March

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,000 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 1,108,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.0 days.

Shares of FTMNF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTMNF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

