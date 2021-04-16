LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SCD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. 93,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,125. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

