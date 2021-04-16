Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMNGF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 57,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,380. Lions Bay Mining has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

