LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 66,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 527,911 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.