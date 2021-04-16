Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $300.00. The company traded as high as $259.71 and last traded at $258.86, with a volume of 6425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.12.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

