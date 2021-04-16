Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.01

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $11.00. Klabin shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Klabin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Klabin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

