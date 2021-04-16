JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €57.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Befesa alerts:

BFSA opened at €60.90 ($71.65) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.46. Befesa has a 12 month low of €24.55 ($28.88) and a 12 month high of €61.80 ($72.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.