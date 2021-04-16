JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €11.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.60 ($12.48).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.37 ($12.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.54. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.62 ($12.49).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

