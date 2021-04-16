Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.81 ($28.01).

ETR SZG opened at €27.64 ($32.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.08. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 1 year high of €27.48 ($32.33).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

