Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Invesco Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Invesco in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Invesco by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

