Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Izotropic stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 66,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,766. Izotropic has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

