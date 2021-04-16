Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Izotropic stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 66,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,766. Izotropic has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.31.
Izotropic Company Profile
