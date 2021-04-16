ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Andy Allen Buys 252 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Andy Allen acquired 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 491 ($6.41) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 468.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 442.11. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 134.73 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

