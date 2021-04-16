Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of ITRM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,486,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,012,971. The company has a market capitalization of $185.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.49. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

