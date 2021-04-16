Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 7,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 74,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Clarus Securities started coverage on shares of Ionic Brands in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ionic Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IONKF)

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

