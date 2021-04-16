Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Sells $110,280.00 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brenton Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $762,316.95.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84.

Shares of Inogen stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $65.45. 229,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $66.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -727.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inogen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

