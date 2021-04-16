Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Stock Price Up 7%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

Get Imperial Logistics alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.