IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Acquires 11 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,357 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £149.27 ($195.02).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,316 ($17.19) per share, for a total transaction of £118.44 ($154.74).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.90) on Friday. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 750.50 ($9.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,397 ($18.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,319.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,213.10. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMI. Citigroup increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,201.33 ($15.70).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.