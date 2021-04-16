Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.17

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.17 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 20.05 ($0.26). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 20.85 ($0.27), with a volume of 694,983 shares traded.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The stock has a market cap of £74.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.