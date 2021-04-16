HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €66.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €66.00 ($77.65) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLE. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.58 ($63.04).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €45.22 ($53.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.58. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €28.90 ($34.00) and a 52-week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of -9.49.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

