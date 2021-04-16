Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $281.73

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.73 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 389.80 ($5.09). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.93), with a volume of 303,263 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £750.67 million and a P/E ratio of 18.85.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Tom Singer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,602.04). Also, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

