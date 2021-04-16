GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.31 Million

Equities analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post $130.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.71 million. GreenSky reported sales of $121.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $584.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.20 million to $588.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $660.89 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $691.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GreenSky by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.34. 505,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,504. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

