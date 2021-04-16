Goose Finance (EGG) Market Cap Achieves $33.32 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.63 or 0.00035845 BTC on popular exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $33.32 million and $4.27 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.41 or 0.00716655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00088132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.16 or 0.05921530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033012 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,559,918 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,525 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

