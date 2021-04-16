Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$1.85. Geodrill shares last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 46,400 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.97 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,490,474.89. Insiders sold a total of 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $219,361 in the last quarter.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.