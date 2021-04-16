Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fuse Medical stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,916. Fuse Medical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Fuse Medical Company Profile

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

