Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 19th

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $305,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS FRXBU opened at $10.08 on Friday.

