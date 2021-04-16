Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Trading 1.2% Higher

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.80 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.26). 45,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 86,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.40 ($1.25).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.98. The company has a market capitalization of £59.34 million and a P/E ratio of -321.67.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

