FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $1.80 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

