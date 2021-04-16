F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

F & M Bank stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.63. F & M Bank has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

