F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
F & M Bank stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.63. F & M Bank has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.
F & M Bank Company Profile
