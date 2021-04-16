Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading Down 1.6%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €32.78 ($38.56) and last traded at €32.85 ($38.65). Approximately 471,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.38 ($39.27).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVT shares. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Evotec alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €30.71 and its 200-day moving average is €28.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 821.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.