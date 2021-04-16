Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the March 15th total of 155,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNMP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 213,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,552. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

In other news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $148,248.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,467.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.