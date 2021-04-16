Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to post $120.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the lowest is $116.60 million. Everi reported sales of $113.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $521.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $534.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $574.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $595.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,145. Everi has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Everi by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

