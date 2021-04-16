Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 21st (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 21st. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUCRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUCRU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

