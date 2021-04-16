Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AllianceBernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $39.88 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

