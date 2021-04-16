Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Repsol, S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Repsol in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%.

Several other research firms have also commented on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.