Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CURO Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $202.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.20 million.

CURO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $562.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

