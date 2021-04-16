Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Identiv, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Identiv in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the technology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INVE. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Identiv has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Identiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

