Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the March 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQXWF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 102,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,874. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18.

EQXWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

