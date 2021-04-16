Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.22

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.22 and traded as high as C$46.77. Enbridge shares last traded at C$46.74, with a volume of 4,660,053 shares traded.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.22.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

