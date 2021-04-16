Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 42.3% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 48,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 463,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,399. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

