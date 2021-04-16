e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $32.00 price target on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 408,182 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.06 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.