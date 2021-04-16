Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $43.75 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00068588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00278929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.00745986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,378.80 or 0.99867744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $539.65 or 0.00850345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

