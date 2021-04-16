Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Update

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 180.3% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DATI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

