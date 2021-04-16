DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 285 to GBX 325. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. DFS Furniture traded as high as GBX 288.77 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 283.50 ($3.70), with a volume of 180659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.54).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, insider Tim Stacey sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £14,044.80 ($18,349.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £719.61 million and a PE ratio of -27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.14.

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

